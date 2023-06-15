The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.532) and total hits (66) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 41 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 66 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .254 AVG .273 .311 OBP .326 .541 SLG .523 19 XBH 16 8 HR 8 16 RBI 19 38/8 K/BB 40/6 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings