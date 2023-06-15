The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and eight walks.

In 52.0% of his 50 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 28.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 22.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season (23 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 20 .311 AVG .171 .357 OBP .224 .756 SLG .400 17 XBH 8 11 HR 4 27 RBI 8 26/6 K/BB 29/2 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings