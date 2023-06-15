On Thursday, Gavin Sheets (.080 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .225.

Sheets has recorded a hit in 26 of 50 games this season (52.0%), including four multi-hit games (8.0%).

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has an RBI in 12 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 of 50 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .200 AVG .250 .275 OBP .320 .329 SLG .456 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 16/8 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings