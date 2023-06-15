The Chicago Cubs (30-37) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32), at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (7-4) for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo (3-5) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (7-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-5, 4.16 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will hand the ball to Stroman (7-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.42, a 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039 in 14 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Stroman has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.16, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.

Oviedo is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Oviedo will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.16), 57th in WHIP (1.430), and 41st in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.

