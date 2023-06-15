How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .393.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
- Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (295 total).
- The Cubs are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Stroman is trying to secure his sixth quality start in a row in this game.
- Stroman is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|L 13-3
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|John Brebbia
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luis Ortiz
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
