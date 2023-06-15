Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Cubs have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Chicago's past three contests have gone over the set point total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.8.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have put together a 15-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 33 times this season for a 33-33-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 13-21 12-18 18-19 19-28 11-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.