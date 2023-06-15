The Chicago White Sox and Clint Frazier, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

  • Frazier has a triple and seven walks while batting .244.
  • This year, Frazier has recorded at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
  • Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
.286 AVG .222
.333 OBP .364
.286 SLG .296
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 9/6
1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Grove (0-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .305 batting average against him.
