The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer in his last outings.

In 69.7% of his games this year (46 of 66), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 24 games this year (36.4%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .258 AVG .238 .355 OBP .310 .483 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 6 HR 2 19 RBI 21 20/13 K/BB 32/11 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings