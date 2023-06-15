The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 62 hits.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 48 of 62 games this year (77.4%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (22.6%).

He has not homered in his 62 games this season.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (4.8%).

He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .308 AVG .228 .390 OBP .290 .383 SLG .299 8 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 8 20/14 K/BB 17/9 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings