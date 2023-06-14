Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Grandal has driven home a run in 13 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .274 AVG .245 .330 OBP .314 .405 SLG .394 7 XBH 8 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 17/6 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings