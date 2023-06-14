Freddie Freeman will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) on Wednesday, June 14, when they take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +225 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (3-4, 4.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the White Sox and Dodgers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $32.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 33 (60%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (29.7%) in those games.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+275) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Clint Frazier 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+350) Luis Robert 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.