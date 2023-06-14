Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Mike Clevinger on the hill for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 70 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 194 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 280 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.351 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Clevinger (3-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney

