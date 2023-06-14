Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, led by Trey Mancini (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games), take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .234 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (30 of 54), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Mancini has had an RBI in 13 games this season (24.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 15 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.264
|AVG
|.205
|.340
|OBP
|.260
|.402
|SLG
|.284
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|27/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
