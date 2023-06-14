The Chicago Cubs, led by Seiya Suzuki (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games), take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.0% of those games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has an RBI in 15 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (42.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 29 .267 AVG .284 .375 OBP .363 .373 SLG .495 6 XBH 12 1 HR 5 8 RBI 11 14/12 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings