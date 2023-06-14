Nico Hoerner, carrying a .282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 43 of 58 games this season (74.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (32.8%).

In 6.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Hoerner has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .291 AVG .270 .338 OBP .331 .425 SLG .322 8 XBH 6 4 HR 0 18 RBI 11 12/8 K/BB 17/10 9 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings