After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .245 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.

Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 34 games played this season, he has not homered.

In six games this season (17.6%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .254 AVG .234 .290 OBP .294 .322 SLG .255 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 6 5/1 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings