After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .245 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.
  • Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 34 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In six games this season (17.6%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.254 AVG .234
.290 OBP .294
.322 SLG .255
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 6
5/1 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
