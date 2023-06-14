Ian Happ, who is hitting .194 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .262 with 47 walks and 23 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.1%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has had an RBI in 16 games this year (24.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .250 AVG .273 .383 OBP .396 .389 SLG .397 9 XBH 11 3 HR 2 16 RBI 11 35/23 K/BB 33/24 3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings