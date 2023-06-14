Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Elvis Andrus (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .197 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%) Andrus has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 45 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (15.6%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 45 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.150
|.333
|OBP
|.216
|.306
|SLG
|.188
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|15/9
|K/BB
|16/4
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 16th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.