Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 8 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has six doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 26 of 35 games this year (74.3%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48.6% of his games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.321
|AVG
|.172
|.357
|OBP
|.262
|.462
|SLG
|.397
|5
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 13th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fourth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.