The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) will look for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak versus the Chicago Cubs (29-37) on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field. Jack Suwinski is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (5-4), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will hand the ball to Smyly (5-4) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.52, a 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.