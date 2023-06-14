On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.336) this season, fueled by 61 hits.
  • Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 77.0% of his games this season (47 of 61), with multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 61 games this year.
  • In 12 games this year (19.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 42.6% of his games this year (26 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.308 AVG .228
.390 OBP .286
.383 SLG .301
8 XBH 8
0 HR 0
8 RBI 6
20/14 K/BB 17/9
5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.