Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Grandal has an RBI in 12 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 22.6% of his games this season (12 of 53), with two or more runs three times (5.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.274
|AVG
|.253
|.330
|OBP
|.327
|.405
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (3-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.21, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .163 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.