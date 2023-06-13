Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has two doubles, seven home runs and four walks while hitting .267.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 17 games this season (44.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (39.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.305
|AVG
|.236
|.323
|OBP
|.260
|.525
|SLG
|.375
|5
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|10
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
