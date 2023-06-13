Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .263 with nine doubles and 10 walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (28.3%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 46 games this season.
- In nine games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 14 of 46 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.244
|AVG
|.280
|.277
|OBP
|.321
|.278
|SLG
|.340
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.21 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .163 to his opponents.
