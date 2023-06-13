Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Wisdom -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 36 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .198 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 155th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 152nd and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 25 of 55 games this year (45.5%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 23.6% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.152
|AVG
|.233
|.264
|OBP
|.307
|.430
|SLG
|.505
|8
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|15
|31/12
|K/BB
|48/10
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 65 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
