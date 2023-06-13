Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.

In 57.8% of his 64 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven home a run in 18 games this year (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 22 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .288 AVG .223 .359 OBP .336 .441 SLG .354 11 XBH 10 3 HR 3 17 RBI 9 29/13 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings