Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (1-4) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, Taillon has not yet earned a quality start.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 7 5.1 5 4 4 5 4 at Padres Jun. 2 5.2 3 1 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 27 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 at Phillies May. 20 2.1 6 8 6 1 3 at Astros May. 15 4.2 7 4 4 1 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 67 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.333/.378 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has recorded 63 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .254/.346/.395 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 65 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.351/.474 so far this season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has put up 63 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .261/.304/.415 slash line on the year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 5-for-5 3 0 4 7 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

