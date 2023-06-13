On Tuesday, June 13 at 8:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (28-37) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) at Wrigley Field. Jameson Taillon will get the call for the Cubs, while Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Cubs are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (1-4, 6.80 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cubs and Pirates game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (47.8%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 19 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 4th

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.