Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Luis Ortiz, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 16th in MLB action with 72 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .390 slugging percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (274 total runs).

The Cubs are 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (1-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.80 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

So far this season, Taillon has not recorded a quality start.

Taillon is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks - 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.