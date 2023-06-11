The Chicago White Sox (29-37) and Miami Marlins (36-29) square off on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-4) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (2-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

White Sox vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.47 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (5-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he did not allow a hit in six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.

Garrett heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Garrett is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.

