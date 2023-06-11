Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (29-37) and the Miami Marlins (36-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 11.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (2-2, 4.47 ERA).

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The White Sox have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago is 13-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).

