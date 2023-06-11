Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Trey Mancini (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .237 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (7.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (13 of 52), with two or more RBI four times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.267
|AVG
|.207
|.344
|OBP
|.263
|.407
|SLG
|.287
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|26/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- In 27 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.37, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
