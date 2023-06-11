Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 10 walks while hitting .263.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (30 of 46), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (28.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 46 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.244
|AVG
|.280
|.277
|OBP
|.321
|.278
|SLG
|.340
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|2
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
