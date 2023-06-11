Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .163 with a double, four home runs and four walks.

Zavala has had a hit in 12 of 31 games this year (38.7%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Zavala has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (16.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .182 AVG .146 .217 OBP .176 .182 SLG .417 0 XBH 5 0 HR 4 2 RBI 8 18/2 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings