Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .198 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks.
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 14 of 32 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.160
|.243
|OBP
|.192
|.556
|SLG
|.260
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|12/0
|K/BB
|20/2
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Garrett (2-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
