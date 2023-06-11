The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .198 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks.

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 14 of 32 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .250 AVG .160 .243 OBP .192 .556 SLG .260 5 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 12/0 K/BB 20/2 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings