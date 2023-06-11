Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Giants.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 36 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .201 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 157th, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 25 of 54 games this season (46.3%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.4%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.152
|AVG
|.240
|.264
|OBP
|.309
|.430
|SLG
|.520
|8
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|15
|31/12
|K/BB
|46/9
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- In 27 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
