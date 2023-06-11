Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 131st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.1% of those games.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (12.5%).
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (23 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.336
|OBP
|.328
|.431
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|10
|12/7
|K/BB
|15/10
|8
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0) takes the mound for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In 27 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
