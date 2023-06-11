Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and five walks while hitting .235.
- In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 32 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in six games this year (18.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.236
|AVG
|.233
|.276
|OBP
|.298
|.309
|SLG
|.256
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
