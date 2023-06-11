The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and five walks while hitting .235.
  • In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 32 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Madrigal has picked up an RBI in six games this year (18.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (9.4%).
  • He has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.236 AVG .233
.276 OBP .298
.309 SLG .256
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 6
5/1 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
