Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (27.7%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Burger has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (21.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 47 games (44.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|18
|.314
|AVG
|.161
|.362
|OBP
|.209
|.767
|SLG
|.323
|16
|XBH
|6
|11
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|5
|25/6
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Garrett (2-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.47 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
