Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 107th in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 63 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (9.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (34.9%), including six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.288
|AVG
|.222
|.359
|OBP
|.338
|.441
|SLG
|.357
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|9
|29/13
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In 27 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing batters.
