Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Nico Hoerner and others in the San Francisco Giants-Chicago Cubs matchup at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.332/.378 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .254/.348/.398 slash line on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Wade Stats

Wade has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.413/.454 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has recorded 57 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .285/.366/.480 slash line so far this season.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0

