The Chicago Cubs (28-36), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will match up with the San Francisco Giants (32-32) on Sunday, June 11 at Oracle Park, with Hayden Wesneski getting the ball for the Cubs and John Brebbia taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-145). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.37 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Cubs and Giants game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (+120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cubs win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 15 out of the 33 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 7-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (38.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 4-5 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 4th

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.