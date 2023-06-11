Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Sunday at Oracle Park against John Brebbia, who is the named starter for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 72 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 271 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.261 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Wesneski has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks - 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson

