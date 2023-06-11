Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Marlins.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier has a triple and six walks while hitting .233.
- Frazier has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
- Frazier has an RBI in one game this season.
- In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.300
|AVG
|.200
|.300
|OBP
|.385
|.300
|SLG
|.300
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Garrett (2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.47 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
