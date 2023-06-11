Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Christopher Morel -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Giants.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .259 with three doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (41.7%), and in 10.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (45.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (20.8%).
- In 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.212
|AVG
|.288
|.257
|OBP
|.362
|.424
|SLG
|.788
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|8
|4
|RBI
|14
|13/2
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Brebbia (2-0) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.37, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
