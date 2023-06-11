The Las Vegas Aces (7-1) heads into a home game against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (5-4) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas took a loss by a final score of 94-77 versus Connecticut in their last game. The team was led by Kelsey Plum's 16 points and A'ja Wilson's 13 points, four assists and three steals. Led by Alanna Smith with 19 points, nine rebounds, two steals and five blocks last time out, Chicago lost 77-62 versus Los Angeles.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1100 to win)

Aces (-1100 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+650 to win)

Sky (+650 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-13.5)

Aces (-13.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are ninth in the WNBA in points scored (79.1 per game) and fifth in points allowed (79.6).

On the boards, Chicago is fifth in the league in rebounds (36.1 per game). It is sixth in rebounds conceded (35.7 per game).

The Sky are sixth in the WNBA in assists (20.2 per game) in 2023.

Chicago commits 13.3 turnovers per game and force 13.8 per game, ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Sky are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Chicago is the second-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (31.1%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky put up 86.8 points per game at home, 13.8 more than on the road (73). Defensively they concede 84.8 per game, 9.4 more than on the road (75.4).

Chicago grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (34.8) than away (37.2), but also concedes fewer rebounds at home (32) than on the road (38.6).

At home the Sky are picking up 22.5 assists per game, 4.1 more than away (18.4).

At home Chicago commits 13.5 turnovers per game, 0.3 more than on the road (13.2). It forces 12.8 turnovers per game at home, 1.8 fewer than on the road (14.6).

At home the Sky sink 8 treys per game, 1.2 more than away (6.8). They shoot 40% from beyond the arc at home, 7.6% higher than away (32.4%).

Chicago concedes more 3-pointers per game at home (8.5) than away (5), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (25.5%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have won two of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Sky have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.

Chicago is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Sky have a 13.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.