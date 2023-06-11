Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .244.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 43 of 63 games this season (68.3%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (38.1%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (17.5%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (36.5%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.259
|AVG
|.229
|.358
|OBP
|.301
|.483
|SLG
|.373
|14
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|21
|20/13
|K/BB
|30/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.