The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .244.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 43 of 63 games this season (68.3%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.6%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (38.1%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (17.5%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (36.5%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .259 AVG .229 .358 OBP .301 .483 SLG .373 14 XBH 12 6 HR 2 19 RBI 21 20/13 K/BB 30/10 0 SB 0

