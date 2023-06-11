The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 60 hits.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 78.0% of his games this season (46 of 59), with at least two hits 14 times (23.7%).

In 59 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In 12 games this season (20.3%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 42.4% of his games this year (25 of 59), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .308 AVG .235 .387 OBP .295 .385 SLG .311 8 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 6 19/13 K/BB 15/9 5 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings