Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .266 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), including eight multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 16.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (43.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.1%).
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (37.8%), including three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.305
|AVG
|.232
|.323
|OBP
|.257
|.525
|SLG
|.377
|5
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Giants rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Brebbia (2-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went one scoreless inning while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
