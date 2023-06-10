On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .266 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), including eight multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 16.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (43.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.1%).

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (37.8%), including three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .305 AVG .232 .323 OBP .257 .525 SLG .377 5 XBH 4 4 HR 3 11 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings