The Miami Marlins (35-29) meet the Chicago White Sox (29-36) on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the Marlins and Michael Kopech (3-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.19 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.33 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-5) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .199 against him.

Kopech is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Kopech has put together nine starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (2-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 5.19 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.

